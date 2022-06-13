Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Stake Lowered by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Riskified by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.72 on Monday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

