Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $100.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $44,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.