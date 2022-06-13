Rubic Reaches Market Cap of $6.24 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $461,801.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00529116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

