SafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,271.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,271.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,267.36 or 1.00049830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00185702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00157047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004216 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.