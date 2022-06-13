SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 94.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $45,424.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00529116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

