Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $175.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

