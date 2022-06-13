Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $216.40 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $214.17 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.31. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

