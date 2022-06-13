Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

