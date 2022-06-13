Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,035 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,435. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

