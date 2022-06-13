Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

