Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,827 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.38.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

