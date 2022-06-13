Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $67.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

