Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.