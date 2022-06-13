Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after buying an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.04 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock worth $2,016,679. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

