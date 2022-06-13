Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

