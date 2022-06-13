Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 302,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 209,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.