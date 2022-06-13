Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

