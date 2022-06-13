Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

