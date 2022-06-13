Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

