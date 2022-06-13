Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $351,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $70,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $270.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

