Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

