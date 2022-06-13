Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

MAV opened at $9.02 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

