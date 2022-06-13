Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $81.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.