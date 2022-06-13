Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,044.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 222,381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

