Samsara Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 13th (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara’s (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Samsara had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $805,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Samsara by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 40,359 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $33,819,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

