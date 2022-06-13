Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMSEY stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.13. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

