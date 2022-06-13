Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

