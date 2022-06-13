Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,301,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

