Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 892,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.50 on Monday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

