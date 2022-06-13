SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.06 on Friday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

