Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.89

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 1380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 116.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

