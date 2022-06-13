Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $110.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE:SMG opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

