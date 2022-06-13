SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

