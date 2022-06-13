SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0033

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. SelfKey has a market cap of $16.97 million and $61.30 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.23 or 1.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001871 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.