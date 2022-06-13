Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $223,000 in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SOCL opened at $35.51 on Monday. Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

