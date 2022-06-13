Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.86% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 3,356.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $104.03.

