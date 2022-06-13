Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $205,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

