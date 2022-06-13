Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $282,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $257.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.70.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

