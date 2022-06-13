Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases Shares of 1,269 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

