Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,603 shares of company stock valued at $12,908,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

