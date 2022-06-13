ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 899,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $207,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $27.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.27. 15,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.00. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.