SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.04

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

