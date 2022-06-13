Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.76) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,263.11. The company has a market capitalization of £173.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

