Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of SHLS opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 360.80 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

