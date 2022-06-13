Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Drops By 47.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

