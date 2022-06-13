Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Decreases By 71.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

MYD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. 256,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.