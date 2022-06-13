Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declines By 52.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LEO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
