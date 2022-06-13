Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Increases By 144.8%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 110,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DRUG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,319. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

