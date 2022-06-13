Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declines By 41.0%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.