Short Interest in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Increases By 159.6%

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,600 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the May 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENJY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,061. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

